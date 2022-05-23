WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a suspect who filled up on gas and drove away without paying in Woodward Township.

Officials say the vehicle’s operator, a 5’7″ person with black hair, filled their gas tank at ‘220 Eatery’ in Woodward Township on Monday, May 16, and drove away without paying.

The Montoursville PSP say the owner was driving a blue Mustang.

Police say the suspect fled south on route 220.

If you have any information on this incident, contact PSP Montoursville at (570)368-5700.