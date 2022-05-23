JACKSON TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a suspect who stole a catalytic converter on Jennings Road in Jackson Township.

State Troopers determined the theft occurred between Thursday, May 18, at 11:00 pm and Friday, May 19, at 7:00 am.

The unknown suspect cut off, then stole, a catalytic converter from a 2009 Ford and fled undetected. The part is valued at $1,600.

PSP says there are no suspects at this time and anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at (570)662-2151.