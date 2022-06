HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State Police say they are searching for someone who stole a catalytic converter between May 29 and May 30 in Luzerne County.

Troopers said an unidentified suspect cut off the catalytic converter from a 2000 Ford on McKinley street in Hazle Township and fled undetected. The part is valued at $700.

Investigators checked the surrounding area for surveillance cameras to no avail.

No further information is available at this time,