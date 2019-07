SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- There is no prescription needed at a new "farmacy" in Lackawanna County. Geisinger opened its second farm-fresh pantry in our region, allowing diabetic patients to have a healthier diet.

When you walk inside this "farmacy" it looks like a grocery store. The food replaces medication for Type 2 diabetic patients in northeastern Pennsylvania. Geisinger cut the ribbon on its new fresh food farmacy in Scranton.