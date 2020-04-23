Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Schuylkill County

LAVELLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police in Schuylkill County released an image of a man they say robbed a convenience store early Tuesday morning.

The Butler Township Police Department says they are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 1:35 Tuesday morning at the Turkey Hill Minit Mart on State Route 901 in Lavelle.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 180-200 lbs. He was wearing a surgical mask, dark colored baseball hat, grey hoodie, jeans and boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact Butler Township Police at 570-875-4131.