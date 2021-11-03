Police search the woods in Taylor after disturbing 911 call

TAYLOR BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a heavy police presence on North Main Street in Taylor, Wednesday night.





According to police, a call came in at 1:30 p.m., from a female yelling for help, crying and screaming.

Police say, dispatchers could hear the female screaming “Taylor, woods, help” and “he’s going to kill me.” The phone went dead and never turned back on.

Police have been searching the area as well as the old mining land along North Main Street. Officials stated the phone’s last location was pinged at the Taylor rail yards and police are now searching a wooded area with PSP helicopter, drones and K-9 units.

Police say there have been no missing persons reported. Police say it sounded like someone “legitimately” scared for their life.

This is an ongoing investigation we will update you with the latest information as it is released.