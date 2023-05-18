OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are back at Pagnotti Park in Old Forge Thursday where Robert Baron’s remains were found in March.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell confirms with Eyewitness News the activity at Pagnotti Park is related to the Robert Baron murder investigation.

Police have closed the entrance to Pagnotti Park, where skeletal remains were previously found and later identified as Robert Baron who has been missing since January 2017.

Detectives arrested and charged Justin Schuback, 37, of Old Forge, in the murder of Baron stating it stemmed from a “burglary gone wrong.” District Attorney Mark believes Schuback buried Baron’s body in the woods.

Information is limited at this time. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.