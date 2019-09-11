Live Now
Vice-President Pence Attends Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, PA

Police search home of missing man

SUGARLOAF, TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Local and State Police are searching the home of Bill Morse, the local man missing since June of 2018.

There’s no word on any specific developments that lead to the Wednesday morning search at the home in Sugarloaf Township. However, police did announce new details Tuesday, saying they’re investigating the use of an online dating profile using Morse’s photos.

Police say these photos of Bill Morse, missing since June of 2018, were used on a dating profile under the name “Stubby.”

This came after a woman from the greater Hazleton area told police she had contact with the profile, named “Stubby,” at certain points this year. The contact came months after Morse was last seen outside his home.

Stick with Eyewitness News as we learn more about Wednesday morning’s search.

