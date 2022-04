WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people they say were involved in a vehicle hit-and-run in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Thursday the individuals pictured below struck two parked cars on North Main Street, then fled on foot.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Morris (570) 208-1052 or send a message on the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department’s Facebook.