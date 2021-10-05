Police search for suspects in September shooting in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying persons of interest from a shooting that occurred on September 18th.

According to police, in the area of the 600 block of Main Street around 1:38 a.m., while officers were responding to a stabbing nearby, a large crowd gathered where a single gunshot was heard.

Officials say the male and female in the photos below are possible suspects in the shooting.

Stroud Area Regional Police Department

Officers administered aid to one male who had been shot in the arm before transporting him to a hospital, the press release stated.

Police ask if anyone has any information to contact Detective Corporal Emily Raymond at 570-421-6800 (Ext: 1015) or via email at eraymond@sarpd.com