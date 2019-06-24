Keep WBRE!

Police search for suspect who stole a wallet at Wysox Township Dollar General

News

WYSOX TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Bradford County are looking for a man who allegedly stole a woman’s wallet at a store.

Police say the above-pictured man stole the wallet of the woman who was checking out ahead of him in line at the Dollar General on Golden Mile Road in Wysox Township Friday around 4:15 pm.

If you have any information on who this man is, please contact Towanda State Police at 570-265-2186 or Call 911.

