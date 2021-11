PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for an individual involved in car break-ins in Luzerne County.

According to the Plains Township Police Department, the individual pictured below is a suspect regarding vehicle break-ins that occurred on November 6th.

Police say the vehicle in question is pictured below.

Plains Township Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plains Township Police at 570-829-3432.