WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say stole a bicycle at the Wilkes-Barre Township Walmart.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the man pictured below is a suspect in a retail theft that happened Sunday around 3:00 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

Police say the man stole a bicycle valued at $248.00 and fled in an SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact by texting 570 760 0215 or message Wilkes-Barre Township Police on Facebook.