Police search for suspect after overnight double shooting

WEST WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are looking for the man who shot two people early Thursday morning in West Wyoming, Luzerne County.

The shooting happened just after midnight on West 8th Street.

Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police are on the lookout for a white man in his late 30s. He’s driving a grey or silver 2006 Jeep with a soft top, oversized tires, and doors removed.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, West 8th Street remains closed between Shoemaker Avenue and Carverton Road as authorities investigate.

