Police search for Sunoco robbery suspect

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – State police are searching for a convenience store robber in Luzerne County.

Troopers say the Sunoco on Blue Ridge Rail in Dorrance Township was robbed just before 8:30 PM on Saturday.

Police were called for a reported panic alarm, when officers got there, the cashier said that a suspect came into the store, displayed a silver object and demanded cash.

The cashier gave the suspect about $240 from the drawer and the suspect left the store.

The suspect is described as a thin white man about 5’10 – 5’11. He was wearing a gray cloth covering his face, a black hooded coat, jeans and yellow gloves.

Anyone with information should contact Trooper Christopher Tobias (PSP Hazleton) at 570-459-3890.