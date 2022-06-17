STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a woman missing from Stroudsburg since May.

According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, Dana Smithers, 45, of Stroudsburg, was reported missing on June 4.

Police say Smithers was last seen on May 28, 2022, around 11:00 p.m. on a ring video camera leaving a friend’s house.

Investigators state Smithers cell phone, wallet, and daily medication were found at her residence. Family members reported to police that Smithers has never stayed away from her young daughter for this length of

time.

Police are describing Smithers as a 45-year-old white female, 5 foot 5 inches, approximately 165 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, and wearing black jeans with a burgundy shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Transue: at (570) 421-6800 Ext: 1029 or Detective Dan Knowles, at (570) 421-6800 Ext: 1046.