SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to the Scranton Police Department, Ariella Mclnerney, 15, was last seen Friday around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Elm Street.

Police say she is frequently seen in the 1300 block of Capouse Avenue and 1100 of Meade Avenue. She is described to be 5’6 and 120 lbs.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Scranton Police At 570-348-4139 or if you see the missing teen call 570-348-4141.