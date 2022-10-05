SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for public help in finding a woman missing for nine days.

According to the Scranton Police Department, Theresa Bautista, 42, was last seen on September 27 and has not been heard from since.

Police are describing Bautista as a Hispanic woman, 5’7” 220 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Jordan at 570-348-4134. If you see the missing person you are asked to contact 570-348-4141.