WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Wilkes-Barre are searching for a missing pregnant woman last seen five days ago.

According to detectives, Amy Gregory, who is six months pregnant, was reported missing after she was last seen on Thursday, December 22 around 5:30 p.m.

Police say she was wearing purple leggings, a purple/red colored shirt, and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about Gregory’s location is asked to contact detectives at 570-208-4128 or message Wilkes-Barre City police on their Facebook.