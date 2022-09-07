HORSHAM TOWNSHIP, MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Horsham Township are asking for the public’s help in the search to locate a missing endangered man.

According to the Horsham Township Police Department, 98-year-old, Louis Ditore is missing and is described as a white male, around 5’5″ tall, 130 pounds, grey hair, and brown eyes.

Officers say Ditore was wearing a white button-down shirt with blue stripes and grey pants, operating a light blue, 2008 Mercury Sable with the PA registration DDM-4060.





Police say Ditore was last seen in the area of Westmoreland Road in Horsham Township, in Montogomery county on Wednesday, September 7, around 12:30 p.m. Police believe Ditore may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Ditore or his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Horsham Township Police Department at 215-643-8284.