DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dauphin County police were searching for a missing 75-year-old man they believed may be at risk of harm, they have since ended the search.

According to the Derry Township Police Department, they were searching for Gerald Maguire, 75, a white man described as 6’00”, 240 lbs., blue eyes, white hair, and wearing unknown clothing.

Maguire was last seen in the area of Chocolate Ave, Derry Township, Dauphin County on Wednesday around 7:00 a.m.

Officials state Maguire was possibly traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Officials did not release where Maguire was found however the search has been canceled.