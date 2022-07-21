HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police are asking for public help in finding a juvenile that has been missing for two days.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, Bryan Alexander Gonzalez was last seen on July 19 at around 3:00 p.m. in the area of South Pine Street and East Birch Street.

Police say Gonzalez was last seen wearing a grey shirt, ripped jeans, and blue and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hazleton City Police Department.