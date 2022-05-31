FOGELSVILLE, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police issue a search for a 75-year-old man missing out of Leigh County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Carlos Rivera Ortiz, 75, was last seen walking on Lisa Lane in Lower Macungie Township.

Ortiz is described as a white male, 5ft 7in, 170lbs, bald, brown eyes wearing a blue button-down shirt, blue jean shorts, and black sandals.

PSP believes Ortiz may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or PSP Fogelsville at 610-395-1438.