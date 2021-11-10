Police search for individual involved in business break-ins

BARTONSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Township Police Department is searching for the suspect they say is involved with breaking into businesses.

According to police, on September 25 the suspect, pictured below, broke into several businesses along Route 611 in Bartonsville.

Pocono Township Police Department

Pocono Township Police Deparment

Police say the suspect used a vehicle that appeared to be a Silver Nissan Altima, the suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants and dark Addidas Sneakers.

Pocono Township Police Department

If anyone has any information on the identity of the pictured suspect, please contact Detective Ackerman at 570-629-7200, ext. 242.