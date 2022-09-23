SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are actively searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery in Swiftwater.





The robbery happened around 12:00 p.m. Friday at First Keystone Community Bank on Route 611 in Swiftwater.

Police tell Eyewitness News the suspect fled the scene on foot in the direction of Pocono Brewery. Officers are currently reviewing surveillance cameras in the area.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing Eyewitness News will update with the latest as it is released.