Police: Scranton woman charged with selling drugs that led to overdoses

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a Scranton woman allegedly sold drugs that contained fentanyl to a couple in Wayne County that resulted in their deaths, according to a press release from District Attorney A.G. Howell.

In October of 2019 police were dispatched to a home in Canaan Township for reports of a drug overdose. Upon arrival, police found John Klikus, 43, and Karrie Klikus, 46, dead. The police report states that the scene was consistent with that of a drug overdose.

After the toxicology report, police were able to confirm that both John and Karrie had fentanyl and oxycodone in their blood.

As police conducted the investigation into the Klikus’ death, they found John and Karrie exchanged texts with 35-year-old Nicole Schmidt, of Scranton, where John requested “5 bundles” of fentanyl and heroin, according to police.

According to police, they questioned Schmidt, and in front of her lawyer, she admitted to having contact with and selling the drugs to the Klikus’.

Schmidt is charged with two counts of drug delivery resulting in death, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, and her bail is set at $50,000.