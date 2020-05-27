Police: Scranton man flees on bicycle during drug raid

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two Scranton men have been arrested on drug charges after police served a search warrant at their apartment due to suspected drug activity.

According to Scranton police, 39-year-old Joendy Santiago Luciano and 32-year-old Jonathan Acevedo-Smith were arrested around 10:30 Tuesday morning after police served a warrant at their apartment in the 900 block of Prospect Avenue in the Electric City.

Police say the investigation began after receiving multiple complaints about suspected illegal drug activity at that address. Throughout the investigation police made several drug arrests tied to that location and the Special Investigations Division was able to secure a search warrant.

According to the report, while serving the warrant, Luciano was arrested without incident. Police say Acevedo-Smith led them on a chase and tossed 20 bags of suspected heroin as he fled the area on a bicycle. He was taken into custody by officers after a K9 unit found him hiding in the bed of a pickup truck.

At the apartment, police say they found a digital scale, drug paraphenalia and hundreds of empty glassine baggies, commonly used to package drugs. Police say they also seized over $4,200 and 20 grams of heroin worth an estimated $2,000.

Luciano and Acevedo-Smith were taken to police headquarters and processed.