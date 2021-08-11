Police: Scammers posing as utility workers in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hanover Township Police are investigating multiple reports of individuals they say are posing as utility workers.

According to a release from police, two people have been driving a white utility truck and approaching residents’ homes.

Police say one individual will attempt to lure the resident to the back of the home, while the other attempts to gain access to the home from the front.

Anyone who encounters these individuals is urged to call Hanover Township Police at 570-825-1254.