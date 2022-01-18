Police say suspect used fake money at Scranton CVS

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police released pictures of a man they say used counterfeit money at a Scranton pharmacy.

Police say on Wednesday, around 7:30 p.m. the suspect allegedly used counterfeit bills at the CVS on Moosic Street, in Scranton.

Courtesy: Scranton Police Department

Officers say the suspect is wanted for questioning in regards to the passing of the counterfeit bills.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Detective Vince Uher at 570-348-4139 or leave a message on their tip line