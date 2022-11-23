HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday is not only one of the most heavily traveled days of the year, but it’s also the busiest bar night of the year. Police call it “Blackout Wednesday.”

The Northeast Highway Safety Program highlights impaired driving-related crashes spike during the holiday season.

Police from several departments are driving home their message, if you are going to party, have a plan, like a designated driver, or stay over at a friend’s house.

“We’re not against the celebrating and meeting up with old friends we just want people to have a plan in place to drink responsibly and if they drink use a designated driver. No one has the right to endanger another person,” said Regional DUI Program Administrator for the PA DUI Association, Shawn Noonan.

Police warn there will be roving DUI patrols and checkpoints during the holiday weekend.