MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Columbia County man has been charged with homicide by vehicle after a single-vehicle crash in April.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 8, 2022, the Montour Township Police Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Legion Road around 10:40 a.m. for the crash.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police charged Marcus Aliteri, 32, after the crash resulted in the death of 55-year-old Paula Shymansky. Police say she was thrown from the vehicle after it crossed the center line and hit a utility pole.

Investigators say evidence showed that Aliteri’s vehicle was driving at high-speed and neither occupants were not wearing seatbelts.

After a search warrant was executed for Aliteri’s blood test results, he tested positive for methamphetamine and THC, police say.

Aliteri has been charged with homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI, reckless and careless driving, along with several related charges from the incident.