WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It may be a case of out of sight out of mind for many people, but law enforcement officials say the illegal drug trade is very active across our region and has become more violent.

Detectives say it’s a daily battle to stop drugs from infiltrating neighborhoods.

Coming up on Eyewitness News and PAhomepage.com, what’s being done to combat the sale of illegal drugs and treatment services available to help those who use addictive drugs.