PORT CARBON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged burglary that ended with one man being shot early Tuesday morning in Port Carbon.

According to PSP, a unoccupied home in the 200 block of 2nd Street was burglarized just before 2:00 a.m.

State police say the owner of the home shot the alleged burglar who was flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest. There is no word on his condition.

State police are investigating the burglary and shooting.