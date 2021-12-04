Police say he threw a boulder through a car window

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Hanover Township Police arrested a man they say threw a boulder through the front window of a car.

According to police, Nevin Balliet of Mountain Top, assaulted a person and then threw what police are calling a “large cement boulder” through the front window of the victim’s car on Route 309 Friday evening.

Police say they confronted Balliet at home where he resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

Police papers say Balliet is being charged with Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, and similar charges.

He was arraigned Saturday morning in Luzerne County.

Hanover Township police were assisted by Ashley Police, Fairview Township Police, Wright Township Police, and Rice Township Police.