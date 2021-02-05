Police say counterfeit money used at multiple locations in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say that an unidentified black male spent a total of $500 in fake money at the Wilkes-Barre Township Dollar General on January 30. The store was notified after depositing their money at their bank.

Police say the suspect also spent the fake money in Dunmore. They provided the following serial numbers as examples of those used in the incident: B10896585B, B16786137A and B40144815B.

Anyone able to identify the suspect or who has had a similar incident, possibly including the serial numbers listed as well, is asked to call Detective Capparell at (570) 606-4791, email capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us or text (570) 760-0215.