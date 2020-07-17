Police respond to shots fired in south Scranton

UPDATE: Police have opened the road and removed police tape.

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Scranton Police Department responded to a shots fired call on the 600 block of Prospect Street between Alder and Willow Streets in South Scranton.

There is a heavy police presence and the area is currently blocked off. The Scranton Police Department is investigating. They are also asking nearby residents and businesses for any surveillance footage they may have.

This story is developing, we will provide updates as they come in.