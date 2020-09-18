Police respond to shots fired at rental home party in Monroe County

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to shots fired during a party at an ‘Airbnb’ on Lite Foot Trail in Long Pond.

Responders on the scene tell Eyewitness News that officers were called just before 7 a.m. Friday. When they arrived they found drugs on the property.

Close to a dozen people were at the home and were among those arrested. Officers say they were uncooperative and not everyone at the party has been accounted for, they are still looking for a Jeep.

We will bring you more on this situation as it unfolds.

EDITORS NOTE: The home is now listed on VRBO’s website. It is no longer listed on Airbnb. The responding police departments initially told Eyewitness News the house was an Airbnb rental.