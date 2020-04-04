Police respond to shooting in Lehigh Township

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Police are investigating a shooting in Carbon County Saturday night. Sources close to the investigation tell Eyewitness News that one man was shot and killed.

Troopers are interviewing people on the scene. Eyewitness News was first to tell you about the shooting in a live stream from the scene earlier this evening.

Troopers and EMS arrived on the scene shortly after the drama began to unfold at around 6:30 Saturday evening. Neighbors say they heard yelling and screaming and gunshots. We spoke to neighbor, Terry Hartz, who lives across the street, she ran out of her house. She described what happened next.

“We heard 3 gunshots we flew out the door. And we heard Oh my god Oh my god! I grabbed a pair of gloves we got up the road above us we saw a person on the roadway. I checked for a pulse and started CPR which I continued to do for about 10 minutes. . So I got relieved by someone else,” Hartz recalled.

Fire police can be seen blocking off the road at the scene of a shooting in Lehigh Township, Carbon County.

The Deputy Coroner was on scene along with the State Police crime unit from Hazleton.

Investigators have not released any details about the incident.