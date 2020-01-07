Closings & Delays
Police Respond to Rollover Crash in Clarks Summit

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One man escaped injury Tuesday morning after his SUV rolled over in Lackawanna County.

Police responded to State Street just before 4am for a report of a crash.

When they arrived they found the man’s SUV flipped upside-down over an embankment.

According to police, the man said he was tired and while driving to work and wasn’t sure if he hit a patch of ice before striking a curb and losing control of the vehicle.

He was uninjured and did not need to go to the hospital.

