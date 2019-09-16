Police respond to ‘medical call’ at missing man’s home

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – First responders from Sugarloaf Township, including medical personnel and police, respond to the home of Bill Morse Monday morning.

They were responding to a medical call along Hollow Road for a 28-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital for undisclosed reasons. 

This is the same house and property that was the focus of a three-day police search last week in connection with the homicide of 60-year-old Bill Morse. Morse went missing in June of 2018.

