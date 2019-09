PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police arrived at the Red Roof Inn in Plains Township around 7:30 Saturday night to find a gunshot victim lying on the floor.

EMS treated the victim and transported him to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Geisinger hospital then told police they had a different gunshot victim inside their emergency department.

Police believe the incidents may be connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact plains police or Luzerne County 9-1-1.