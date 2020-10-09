Police respond to double homicide in Mount Pocono

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department responded to a home on Snowshoe Court in Mount Pocono and found two deceased adults who suffered gunshot wounds.

According to a release from the police department, they responded to a call of a man bleeding from his shoulder and acting strange. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased man in a bedroom of the home. A deceased woman was also in the same bedroom. Another man was located in the same room, and was flown from the scene.

The police department’s initial investigation found a handgun was used in both of the deaths.

A witness was in the apartment at the time of the deaths, police say. The witness told officer the deceased woman and injured male lived in the apartment, and the deceased man was a visitor. The witness told officers he heard several “popping” sounds, saw the injured man, and called 911.

Police are currently obtaining search warrants for the apartment and will conduct a forensic examination. Police are also conducting several interviews. Officers said they do not believe the public is in danger and believes the incident is isolated.

Anyone with information is required to call the Pocono Mountain Regional Police criminal investigation unit at (570) 895-2400.