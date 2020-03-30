Police rescue man from fire in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police rescued a man from a fire Monday morning in Lackawanna County.

The fire broke out just after 2:00 A.M. on Fallbrook Street in Carbondale.

According to firefighters, the man was trapped on the second floor and had to be rescued from a window.

The man was not injured. Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

Officials believe the fire started in a workshop in the first-floor business. There was minor damage.

A state police Fire Marshall will be investigating the cause.