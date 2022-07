PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a man they say may be involved in a theft investigation.

According to Plains Township Police Department, the man pictured below is wanted in reference to a theft.

Plains Township Police Department

Information on the theft investigation is limited at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plains Township police at 570-829-3432 or message them on their Facebook.