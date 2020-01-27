Police: Reports of Drag Racing Lead to Fatal Crash During Police Chase

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One man has died after police say he fled from them in Monroe County.

Around 8:40pm Sunday night State Police responded to a parking lot on Fetherman Road in Hamilton Township for a report of of a large number of cars that were possibly drag racing.

According to police, a car driven by 18-year-old Anthony Yerance of Wind Gap struck a PSP vehicle while attempting to flee the scene.

While traveling through the parking lot, police say Yerance struck four other vehicles with people inside them.

The pursuit continued onto Cherry Valley Road where Yerance lost control of his vehicle and it rolled over.

Yerance was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His passenger, 18-year-old Aaron Dotter of Nazareth suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest for treatment.