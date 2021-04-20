Police report to shots fired in Williamsport, one injured

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say shots were fired in Williamsport on Monday, and one person was injured.

According to a news release, officers with the Williamsport Bureau of Police were called to a shots fired incident at Flanigan Park. Officers located evidence of a shooting and canvassed the area for witnesses.

Police say a short time later, UPMC notified them an adult male came into the emergency room for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was treated and later released. Police say the incident does not appear to be random. The Williamsport Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate.