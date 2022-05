SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects they say fled a traffic stop in Scranton.

According to a release, police are looking for any information on the individuals or vehicles seen in the below pictures.





Police say two yellow motorcycles and blue quad fled a traffic stop that was being conducted in the southern part of the Electric City.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Coporal Loureiro 570-348-4134.