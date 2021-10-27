Police release photo of man wanted for Mahanoy City shooting

MAHANOY CITY BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have released a photo of the murder suspect on the run following a shooting that killed a Hazleton man and seriously injured another outside of Rmusic21 Lounge early Sunday morning, the release from state police says.

Just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance outside of Rmusic21 Lounge in Mahanoy City Borough.

During the disturbance, police say 36-year-old Santonio Malone, of Shenandoah, shot 33-year-old Juan Romero, of Hazleton, multiple times in the middle of the street, fatally injuring him. Malone then shot a second person, 29-year-old Alorfi Ramirez, of Hazle Township, who retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and was kneeling behind his car, the police report states.

Ramirez was flown to a nearby hospital where he was last reported to be in serious condition.

Police believe the disturbance may have started when the victims were refused entry to the lounge.

Malone has been charged with murder, recklessly endangering another person, assault and other related charges.