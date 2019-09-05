Police recover firearm believed to be used in recent Hazleton shootings

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): Police continue to investigate several recent shootings in Hazleton, and believe they are close to filing charges.

Officers were patrolling the area of 10th and Locust Streets just before midnight on September 4th, when they encountered a person of interest in the shootings. Police said the 19 year old was acting suspicious and tried to elude officers.

Police then discovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm gun placed underneath the tire of a parked car, with a loaded spare magazine. Officers detained the 19 year old and brought him in for questioning.

The 9mm gun is registered to a different individual from Meshoppen, who claims he loaned out the weapon. The firearm is now being tested to determine any connections to the recent shootings in the city.

Halzeton Police said charges are pending.

In the last week, there have been several shootings in the Hazleton. A house on South Pine Street was struck by at least five bullets, a home on North Laurel Street was also hit by gunfire. At least 45 gunshots were also fired at a home on West 11th Street.

Most recently, on Monday, September 2nd, one man was injured when more than a dozen shots were fired on the 500 block of Arthur Street.