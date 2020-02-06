Police recommend residents register security cameras

Live Now
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The Wilkes-Barre Police Department is reaching out to the community for volunteers to allow them to use video from their private cameras in the event a crime is committed in their neighborhood.

It’s a voluntary program and is confidential.

This gives police a list of cameras and names they can reach out to if there is an incident in that specific area.

Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick will take closer look at the project and have reaction from residents on Eyewitness News at 5:00.

